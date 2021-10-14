Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.45

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.45 and traded as high as C$144.59. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$144.00, with a volume of 236,639 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$128.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.0199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli purchased 24,934 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

