Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.45

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.45 and traded as high as C$144.59. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$144.00, with a volume of 236,639 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.0199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli acquired 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

