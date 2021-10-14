Tigress Financial Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $466.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $430.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Shares of FB stock opened at $324.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.90. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,481,633 shares of company stock worth $890,771,287. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

