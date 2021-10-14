Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tokio Marine in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the year.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

