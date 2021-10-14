Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $55.68. Approximately 1,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMRAY shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Danske lowered shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.62 million for the quarter.

Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

