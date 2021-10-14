Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 51,863 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 914.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,863 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 80,417.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,809 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 985.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 938.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,322. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

