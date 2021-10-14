Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 38.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

