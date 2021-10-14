Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NI opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

