Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $3.39 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 345,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $33,574,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.