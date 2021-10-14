Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,234 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,679,000 after buying an additional 630,234 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.