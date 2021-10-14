Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $336.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.