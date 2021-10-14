Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 362,850 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ opened at $32.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.