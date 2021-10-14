Toroso Investments LLC Buys 81,963 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 27.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

