Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $544.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $333.31 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $590.59 and its 200-day moving average is $615.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

