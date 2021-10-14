Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 974 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 164.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $867.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $895.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $866.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.90 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.29.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.