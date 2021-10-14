Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

