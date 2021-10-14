Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TYG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 93,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 348.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 191,622 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $2,352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,069.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 688.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 70,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

