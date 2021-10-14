Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.82. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

