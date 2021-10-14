Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TOT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.42.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$5.48. 29,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,545. The stock has a market cap of C$241.12 million and a P/E ratio of -19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.21. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$5.48.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 191,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$731,072.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$731,072.08. Insiders have purchased 592,800 shares of company stock worth $2,499,962 over the last 90 days.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

