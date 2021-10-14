TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $55.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.09.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 249.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

