Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 405% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,586 call options.

MAT opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Mattel has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after acquiring an additional 516,450 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,966,000 after buying an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

