TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 182.9% in September

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

