TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 182.9% in September

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
