TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of $772.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 101,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

