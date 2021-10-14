TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $60.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.71.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA opened at $53.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. Analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.