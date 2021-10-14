Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.09. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

