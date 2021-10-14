Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the September 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tremor International stock remained flat at $$9.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199. Tremor International has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

