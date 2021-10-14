Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 2,465 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

