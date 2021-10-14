Trexquant Investment LP Has $228,000 Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 98,959 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $539.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.