Trexquant Investment LP Invests $232,000 in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

SHBI opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $211.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

