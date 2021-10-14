Trexquant Investment LP Invests $242,000 in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWIR. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

