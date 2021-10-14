Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,279 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after buying an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 473,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,730 shares of company stock worth $3,490,277. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

