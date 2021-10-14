Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,219 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cognex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.