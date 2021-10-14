Trexquant Investment LP Takes $235,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,833,000 after buying an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 182,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 163,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

