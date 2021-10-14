Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

