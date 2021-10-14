Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 35844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

