Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $482,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. 722,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. Trimble has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

