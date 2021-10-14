TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 363 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.48.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $795.00 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $814.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of -422.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.63 and a 200-day moving average of $586.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

