TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 123 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $310.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.17.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

