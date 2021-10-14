Truist Securities Raises Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $120.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.40. 7,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.