Tudor Pickering Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering to C$48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.02.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$42.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.91 and a 1 year high of C$42.99.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

