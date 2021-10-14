TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their underperform rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $4.80 on Monday. TUI has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.
About TUI
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.