TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their underperform rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $4.80 on Monday. TUI has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

