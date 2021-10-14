Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Turing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.73.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $26.09 on Monday. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

