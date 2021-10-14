Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE TKC opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

