Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.10.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $47.03 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.