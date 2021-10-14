Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $50.10. 31,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 416,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

