U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

USB stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

