UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €117.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.37 ($134.55).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €99.46 ($117.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of €103.00 and a 200 day moving average of €97.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19. Puma has a 1 year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1 year high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

