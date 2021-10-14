UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €128.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €121.50 ($142.94) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.78. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €135.62 ($159.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

