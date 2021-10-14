UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.18 ($186.10).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €157.95 ($185.82) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a twelve month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €148.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

