UBS Group Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

SY1 opened at €114.10 ($134.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €119.69 and a 200-day moving average of €114.93. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

